Crystal Palace v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Cheick Doucoure (left) had five yellow cards in his first 10 games this season

TEAM NEWS

Cheick Doucoure is available for Crystal Palace after serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards this season.

Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are out.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles returns for Southampton after being ineligible to face parent club Arsenal last weekend.

Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap are nearing full fitness but Kyle Walker-Peters is unlikely to return from injury until after the World Cup.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Southampton are a team that I just can't work out. They were brilliant in the second half against Arsenal last week, but the Gunners could have been out of sight by then.

That's pretty typical of Saints though. They are such a patchy side, and it feels like they can't put together a performance over 90 minutes.

Crystal Palace were pretty flat at Everton in their last game but I'm expecting them to be much better back at Selhurst Park.

Wilfried Zaha scored home and away for the Eagles against Southampton last season, which might be a sign he will make a difference this time too.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v rapper Dapz on the Map

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace won 2-1 at St Mary's in the most recent meeting in April and can earn consecutive league victories in this fixture for the first time since a run of four from 1990 to 1991.

The Saints can boast 10 Premier League wins at Selhurst Park - although only six were against Palace. The other four came against Wimbledon.

Crystal Palace

Palace can equal the club Premier League record of three consecutive home victories. They have done this on four occasions, most recently from April to May 2018.

The Eagles have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their six home league fixtures this season. They finished last season with five clean sheets in a row.

All three of their league wins this season came after they conceded the opening goal.

Crystal Palace have won an unrivalled nine points from losing positions this season, with Southampton a point behind.

Wilfried Zaha has scored in three of the last four Premier League matches between Palace and Southampton - including at home for the past two seasons.

Southampton

Saints are currently on a three-game unbeaten league run.

They can earn consecutive Premier League away wins for the first time since June 2020, when they beat Norwich City and Watford.

Southampton could also keep successive league away clean sheets for only the second time under Ralph Hasenhuttl, having done so between August and September 2019.

Theo Walcott is one short of 400 career league appearances.

My Crystal Palace line-up Predict Crystal Palace's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Southampton line-up Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team