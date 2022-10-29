Close menu
Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Venue: New Douglas Park

Hamilton Academical v Cove Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr126332617921
2Morton136341913621
3Queen's Park136342121021
4Inverness CT136341515021
5Partick Thistle126242521420
6Dundee135442118319
7Raith Rovers125161313016
8Cove Rangers123361620-412
9Arbroath12246815-710
10Hamilton12246920-1110
