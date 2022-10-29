Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|12
|6
|3
|3
|26
|17
|9
|21
|2
|Morton
|13
|6
|3
|4
|19
|13
|6
|21
|3
|Queen's Park
|13
|6
|3
|4
|21
|21
|0
|21
|4
|Inverness CT
|13
|6
|3
|4
|15
|15
|0
|21
|5
|Partick Thistle
|12
|6
|2
|4
|25
|21
|4
|20
|6
|Dundee
|13
|5
|4
|4
|21
|18
|3
|19
|7
|Raith Rovers
|12
|5
|1
|6
|13
|13
|0
|16
|8
|Cove Rangers
|12
|3
|3
|6
|16
|20
|-4
|12
|9
|Arbroath
|12
|2
|4
|6
|8
|15
|-7
|10
|10
|Hamilton
|12
|2
|4
|6
|9
|20
|-11
|10
