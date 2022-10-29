Alloa Athletic v Clyde

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00ClydeClyde
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|12
|7
|4
|1
|17
|6
|11
|25
|2
|FC Edinburgh
|12
|8
|0
|4
|24
|15
|9
|24
|3
|Montrose
|12
|6
|3
|3
|19
|10
|9
|21
|4
|Falkirk
|12
|6
|3
|3
|22
|14
|8
|21
|5
|Alloa
|12
|6
|1
|5
|22
|18
|4
|19
|6
|Queen of Sth
|12
|4
|4
|4
|19
|18
|1
|16
|7
|Kelty Hearts
|12
|5
|1
|6
|11
|18
|-7
|16
|8
|Airdrieonians
|12
|4
|3
|5
|21
|21
|0
|15
|9
|Clyde
|12
|2
|1
|9
|15
|27
|-12
|7
|10
|Peterhead
|12
|1
|2
|9
|8
|31
|-23
|5