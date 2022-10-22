"We should absolutely get out of this group with the level we're on right now."

England manager Sarina Wiegman was in confident mood after watching her European Championship-winning side being drawn with China, Denmark and a play-off winner in Group D for next year's Women's World Cup.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all failed to qualify for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, but the Republic of Ireland will be keenly followed as they end years of waiting to make their debut at a major championship.

"It will be a tough, heavy tournament, but this is what we've always been striving for," said Republic head coach Vera Pauw. "This is what we dreamed of and this is where we are going to shine."

It is the first World Cup to include 32 teams, up from 24 at the last tournament, so what can the two sides expect from their group matches next year?

Where will England play?

The Lionesses have been given a straightforward draw in terms of location, with all their matches taking place in Australia, regardless if they finish first or second in Group D.

Their group games will take place at the 52,500-seater Brisbane Stadium, the Sydney Stadium which holds 42,500 spectators and Adelaide's Hindmarsh Stadium, which is the smallest in the tournament with a capacity of 16,500.

How tricky are England's opponents?

China - world number 15

In Group D, England's toughest opponents on paper are China, former finalists and eight-time World Cup competitors.

The Chinese reached the final in 1999, where only a penalty shoot-out defeat to hosts USA prevented them from being crowned world champions.

China are not the women's football superpower they once were - in 2019 they finished third in their group but still progressed before losing to Italy in the round of 16.

However, they possess some dangerous players including experienced striker Wang Shuang along with PSG duo Li Mengwen and Yang Lina.

Denmark - world number 18

Denmark are returning to the Women's World Cup for the first time since 2007, and will be playing at their fifth global tournament.

However this Danish side is the strongest they have produced for some years, spearheaded by Chelsea star Pernille Harder.

At Euro 2022 they disappointed by falling at the group stage following defeats by Germany and Spain, but reached the final five years before in The Netherlands.

Chile/Haiti/Senegal

Of the three possible play-off opponents, Chile are the highest in Fifa's rankings (38th) and boast one of the world's best goalkeepers in Christiane Endler. They made their World Cup debut in 2019 and beat Thailand, but exited at the group stage.

Haiti are 56th and their women have never reached a major global tournament - although their men did qualify in 1974. Most of their squad play in France including their captain, Montpellier's Nerilla Mondesir, who has 18 goals from just 10 internationals.

Senegal are the lowest ranked team in the inter-confederation play-offs, at 84th in the world. They have never reached a global women's tournament either, but should they make their debut this time, they would eye emulating the men, who stunned world champions France in 2002.

How far can England go?

Former England striker Ian Wright fancies England's chances at the tournament. "Going off how meticulous our manager is and how well we played and dealt with so many different styles in the Euros, I'm quite confident about the group we're in," he told BBC Sport.

"Sarina is so good with her preparations. It will be interesting to see who she plays in friendlies now leading up to this."

Should the Lionesses progress from the group, they will play a team from Group B - Australia, Canada, Republic of Ireland or Nigeria - in the last 16.

If England win their group and the tournament goes according to current seedings, England would play co-hosts Australia in that first knockout game, followed by Germany in the quarter-finals and France in the semis.

They are in the opposite half of the draw to the United States, world champions in 2015 and 2019, so cannot meet the four-time winners until the final.

The other top seeds in the opposite side of the draw to the Lionesses are Spain and Sweden.

Where will Republic of Ireland play?

The Republic will also play all three group games in Australia, although they face more travel than the Lionesses with their second game taking place on the west coast at Perth's 22,500-capacity stadium.

Their first and third games will be in Sydney and Brisbane respectively - a four-hour flight from Perth.

How tricky are the Republic of Ireland's opponents?

Australia - world number 13

When you think of Australia, you think of Sam Kerr. The Chelsea forward is the Matildas' standout player and just finished third in the Women's Ballon d'Or.

It will be a big summer for both Kerr and Australia, who will no doubt be roared on by a massive home support.

However, Kerr is not their only weapon. The Republic will have to keep an eye on Arsenal's Caitlin Foord and Man City's summer recruit Mary Fowler in a powerful attack.

Australia have yet to progress past the quarter-finals but they have made it out of their group every time since 2007.

Canada - world number seven

Despite being in Pot 2, Canada are actually the highest-ranked team in the group.

Captain Christine Sinclair, who has a record 190 goals in 317 caps, is the star player and they are managed by England's Bev Priestman, who guided the Canadians to Olympic success in Tokyo last summer.

While their Olympic record is superb, the Canadians have struggled to match that at the World Cup and have only progressed beyond the quarter-finals once, and that was a fourth-place finish in 2003.

Nigeria - world number 45

Of all the Pot 4 teams, Nigeria are the one most teams wanted to avoid and cannot be underestimated.

They have won the Africa Women's Cup of Nations a record 11 times, but could only finish fourth earlier this year as South Africa lifted the trophy.

The Nigerian's World Cup record is mixed, but despite being a lower-ranked side they did progress from the group in 1999 and last time out in 2019 - where they stunned South Korea before being knocked out by Germany in the last-16.

Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala leads their attack, highlighting individual quality, while Atletico Madrid's Rasheedat Ajibade is another one to watch.

Can RoI make it out the group?

The Republic could hardly have picked a more difficult group to try and progress from in their maiden major tournament, with the co-hosts, Olympic champions and the top-ranked Pot 4 team.

Progression looks difficult, but not impossible for Vera Pauw's side, and if they manage to pull it off they will face one of the Group D teams, which, could be a tantalising encounter with England.

"Getting the host nation to start, that's brilliant for them - an unbelievable experience," said Wright.

"It will be tough but it's their first one. It's a massive experience for them and that's what you've got to try and take out of it - it's going to be brilliant."