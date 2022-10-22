Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea's Ben Cabango (left), who hails from Cardiff, and Cardiff's Mark Harris, who is from Swansea, compete during the most recent south Wales derby

The 115th south Wales derby sees hosts looking to start another party welcoming guests who must feel they are due a celebration.

Swansea City take on Cardiff City on Sunday (12:00 BST) having loved every minute of their two Championship encounters with the neighbours last season.

Russell Martin's team did something special in 2021-22, as they beat Cardiff 3-0 at home and then 4-0 away to become the first club in the long history of the fixture to win two league games in the same campaign.

For Swansea, last season's triumphs in the fixture that matters most will be a hard act to follow.

For Cardiff, the resumption of hostilities means a chance to exact some degree of revenge.

"To lose both in the season was really disappointing - we know let a lot of people down," says long-serving Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls.

"We have a great opportunity on Sunday to go out there and show how much this game means to us players."

Michael Obafemi (left) is likely to lead the Swansea line this weekend having scored twice in their 4-0 win at Cardiff in April

There is a theory that having been on the wrong end of the first derby double last season - and watched Swansea savour two thumping wins - Cardiff could start with greater motivation this weekend.

Matt Grimes, who skippered Swansea in each of last term's wins and will lead them out once more this time around, is not convinced.

"I don't think it will be a case of them being more motivated than us because they lost last year," Grimes says.

"We know how much it means, how important it is to the fans. We want to win just as much this year as we did last year."

Swansea have enjoyed the most league wins in the south Wales derby - 25 compared to Cardiff's 20 - although when cup competitions are taken into account, there have been 47 Bluebirds victories compared to 39 for the Swans.

In recent times, Swansea have had the upper hand. Since Steven Caulker's goal gave Cardiff a 1-0 victory in 2013, Swansea have won five of seven derbies, with just one further Cardiff triumph.

Swansea have scored 13 goals in those seven meetings compared to Cardiff's one.

Such has been Swansea's recent dominance that some have suggested that the fixture means more them than it does to their capital-city counterparts.

Aden Flint's matchwinner at Swansea in Mach 2021 is Cardiff's only goal in the last seven derbies

"Obviously with results previously, it seems like maybe we haven't cared as much," Ralls says, "but I don't think that's the case.

"We have gone into every derby wanting to win. Results haven't been as we'd want, but the great thing about football is we have always got a chance to put it right, and we'll be looking to do that on Sunday."

Grimes has played in all six derbies since he arrived in Wales seven years ago. He says Swansea's recent successes will count for nothing when Martin's team line up against a Cardiff side who have been overhauled since that 4-0 mauling last April.

There is a new man in the dugout in the shape of interim boss Mark Hudson, and there will be numerous summer recruits in the Cardiff team.

Swansea, too, have a number of players preparing for derby debuts.

"This year is completely different," Grimes says.

"We have got new players, they have got new players, they have a different manager.

"They will be looking to get a bit of revenge for sure, but we just have to make sure we are at our best."

There is a familiar pre-derby line about form mattering little when two rivals meet.

For what it is worth, therefore, it is Swansea who come into the contest in better shape, having won six of their last eight matches - the best run of the Martin era.

They are though missing some influential players, with the injured Joe Allen and suspended Joel Piroe definitely absent.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have been boosted by a successful appeal against Jack Simpson's red card at Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

The defender may therefore keep his place as Hudson's team look to respond after successive Championship defeats, which left them six points and 11 places adrift of Swansea heading into derby weekend.

"It was only a week we were in great form," Ralls says.

"We have had two disappointing results, things have gone against us. But this is a great opportunity to get our season going."

For Swansea, by contrast, the target is more of the same.

"As a footballer these are the games you want to be involved in, games where there is more edge, more passion, and the atmosphere on Sunday I know will be special," says Grimes.

"We will just be looking to go again."

And Cardiff will be aiming to stop them. As ever on derby weekend, anticipation reigns.