German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Baumann
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 5KabakBooked at 80mins
  • 34Nsoki
  • 29SkovSubstituted forKaderábekat 62'minutes
  • 6PrömelBooked at 68minsSubstituted forStillerat 85'minutes
  • 8GeigerSubstituted forRudyat 85'minutes
  • 14BaumgartnerBooked at 33minsSubstituted forKramaricat 62'minutes
  • 11Angelino
  • 33Rutter
  • 10DabburSubstituted forBischofat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kaderábek
  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 12Pentke
  • 13Stiller
  • 16Rudy
  • 20Becker
  • 26Quaresma Vieira Coimbra Simões
  • 27Kramaric
  • 39Bischof

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 5Pavard
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 51mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichBooked at 61mins
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 70'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forManéat 61'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 76'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMazraouiat 76'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Mané
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 35Schenk
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic
  • 46Ibrahimovic
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
30,150

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home7
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bischof (TSG Hoffenheim).

  6. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stanley Nsoki (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Angeliño (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim).

  14. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Sven Ulreich tries a through ball, but Mathys Tel is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Angelo Stiller replaces Grischa Prömel.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Sebastian Rudy replaces Dennis Geiger.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt with a headed pass.

  20. Booking

    Ozan Kabak (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin107211861223
2Bayern Munich116413282422
3Freiburg116321613321
4B Dortmund116141814419
5Mainz115331613318
6Hoffenheim115241712517
7Frankfurt105232117417
8B Mgladbach104421814416
9RB Leipzig114432018216
10Köln114431922-316
11Werder Bremen114342018215
12Augsburg114251419-514
13Wolfsburg112541319-611
14B Leverkusen112361623-79
15Hertha Berlin101541215-38
16Stuttgart111551320-78
17Schalke101361024-146
18VfL Bochum10118927-184
View full German Bundesliga table

