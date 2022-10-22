1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Baumann
- 25Akpoguma
- 5KabakBooked at 80mins
- 34Nsoki
- 29SkovSubstituted forKaderábekat 62'minutes
- 6PrömelBooked at 68minsSubstituted forStillerat 85'minutes
- 8GeigerSubstituted forRudyat 85'minutes
- 14BaumgartnerBooked at 33minsSubstituted forKramaricat 62'minutes
- 11Angelino
- 33Rutter
- 10DabburSubstituted forBischofat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kaderábek
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 12Pentke
- 13Stiller
- 16Rudy
- 20Becker
- 26Quaresma Vieira Coimbra Simões
- 27Kramaric
- 39Bischof
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 5Pavard
- 2UpamecanoBooked at 51mins
- 4de Ligt
- 19Davies
- 6KimmichBooked at 61mins
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 70'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forManéat 61'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forGravenberchat 76'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forMazraouiat 76'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Mané
- 18Sabitzer
- 35Schenk
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 44Stanisic
- 46Ibrahimovic
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 30,150
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies following a fast break.
Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Bischof (TSG Hoffenheim).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch tries a through ball, but Sadio Mané is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Stanley Nsoki (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric following a corner.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).
Angeliño (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Sven Ulreich tries a through ball, but Mathys Tel is caught offside.
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Angelo Stiller replaces Grischa Prömel.
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Sebastian Rudy replaces Dennis Geiger.
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt with a headed pass.
Ozan Kabak (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.