Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Last updated on .From the section West Brom
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September.
Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided them to last season's play-off final.
He joined Olympiakos on 1 August but was sacked 49 days later.
More follows.
Comments
Join the conversation