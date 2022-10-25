Close menu

Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss

Last updated on .From the section West Bromcomments3

Breaking news

Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September.

Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided them to last season's play-off final.

He joined Olympiakos on 1 August but was sacked 49 days later.

More follows.

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 23:42

    Delighted. Not heard much about him since he lost the leadership of the Labour Party.

  • Comment posted by kal77uk, today at 23:42

    This guy is better than Klopp. West Brom will be in the EPL in 2o23.

  • Comment posted by Press on, today at 23:40

    This will be interesting

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport