Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September.

Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided them to last season's play-off final.

He joined Olympiakos on 1 August but was sacked 49 days later.

