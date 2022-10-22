Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, VfB Stuttgart 0.
England's Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Stuttgart to move into the Bundesliga top four.
The midfielder started and finished a slick move as Dortmund made a fast start, then curled in a sumptuous fourth soon after the break.
Dortmund led 3-0 at half-time after further strikes from Niklas Sule and Giovanni Reyna, with Youssoufa Moukoko adding a fifth.
Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim to move one point behind leaders Union Berlin.
The reigning champions earned back-to-back Bundesliga wins for the first time since August.
Teenager Jamal Musiala tucked in the opening goal when Leon Goretzka's header from a corner found him unmarked at the far post.
Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead before half-time, playing the ball out wide to Serge Gnabry and continuing his run before sweeping in.
Union can extend the gap again when they travel to bottom club Bochum on Sunday.
