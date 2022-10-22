Close menu
German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund5StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0

Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Stuttgart: England's Jude Bellingham scores twice in Bundesliga rout

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring for Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga win over Stuttgart on Saturday
Bellingham is Dortmund's top scorer this season with seven, though his goals against Stuttgart were his first in the Bundesliga

England's Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Stuttgart to move into the Bundesliga top four.

The midfielder started and finished a slick move as Dortmund made a fast start, then curled in a sumptuous fourth soon after the break.

Dortmund led 3-0 at half-time after further strikes from Niklas Sule and Giovanni Reyna, with Youssoufa Moukoko adding a fifth.

Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim to move one point behind leaders Union Berlin.

The reigning champions earned back-to-back Bundesliga wins for the first time since August.

Teenager Jamal Musiala tucked in the opening goal when Leon Goretzka's header from a corner found him unmarked at the far post.

Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead before half-time, playing the ball out wide to Serge Gnabry and continuing his run before sweeping in.

Union can extend the gap again when they travel to bottom club Bochum on Sunday.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 25Süle
  • 15HummelsBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPasslackat 66'minutes
  • 4SchlotterbeckSubstituted forCanat 56'minutes
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forWolfat 80'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 6ÖzcanBooked at 45mins
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forT Hazardat 67'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 7ReynaSubstituted forModesteat 67'minutes
  • 18Moukoko

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 17Wolf
  • 20Modeste
  • 23Can
  • 30Passlack
  • 33Meyer
  • 36Rothe
  • 47Papadopoulos

Stuttgart

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Müller
  • 5Mavropanos
  • 2Anton
  • 23Zagadou
  • 14MvumpaSubstituted forFührichat 57'minutes
  • 8MillotSubstituted forNarteyat 57'minutes
  • 3Endo
  • 32AhamadaSubstituted forKarazorat 74'minutes
  • 24Sosa
  • 9GuirassySubstituted forPfeifferat 74'minutes
  • 10Barreiros de Melo TomásSubstituted forPereaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Coulibaly
  • 11Perea
  • 16Karazor
  • 20Pfeiffer
  • 21Ito
  • 22Führich
  • 25Egloff
  • 28Nartey
  • 44Glaus
Referee:
Daniel Schlager
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamStuttgart
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, VfB Stuttgart 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, VfB Stuttgart 0.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Borussia Dortmund 5-0 VfB Stuttgart.

  4. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Luca Pfeiffer (VfB Stuttgart) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  5. Post update

    Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Luca Pfeiffer tries a through ball, but Juan Perea is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Chris Führich tries a through ball, but Juan Perea is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wataru Endo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luca Pfeiffer (VfB Stuttgart) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borna Sosa with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikolas Nartey (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Führich.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

  11. Post update

    Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luca Pfeiffer (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Atakan Karazor.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Raphaël Guerreiro.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Atakan Karazor.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Modeste (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

  19. Post update

    Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Nikolas Nartey (VfB Stuttgart).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin107211861223
2Bayern Munich116413282422
3Freiburg116321613321
4B Dortmund116141814419
5Mainz115331613318
6Hoffenheim115241712517
7Frankfurt105232117417
8B Mgladbach104421814416
9RB Leipzig114432018216
10Köln114431922-316
11Werder Bremen114342018215
12Augsburg114251419-514
13Wolfsburg112541319-611
14B Leverkusen112361623-79
15Hertha Berlin101541215-38
16Stuttgart111551320-78
17Schalke101361024-146
18VfL Bochum10118927-184
View full German Bundesliga table

