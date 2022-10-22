Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bellingham is Dortmund's top scorer this season with seven, though his goals against Stuttgart were his first in the Bundesliga

England's Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Stuttgart to move into the Bundesliga top four.

The midfielder started and finished a slick move as Dortmund made a fast start, then curled in a sumptuous fourth soon after the break.

Dortmund led 3-0 at half-time after further strikes from Niklas Sule and Giovanni Reyna, with Youssoufa Moukoko adding a fifth.

Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim to move one point behind leaders Union Berlin.

The reigning champions earned back-to-back Bundesliga wins for the first time since August.

Teenager Jamal Musiala tucked in the opening goal when Leon Goretzka's header from a corner found him unmarked at the far post.

Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead before half-time, playing the ball out wide to Serge Gnabry and continuing his run before sweeping in.

Union can extend the gap again when they travel to bottom club Bochum on Sunday.