Last updated on .From the section Man City

De Bruyne has been directly involved in 153 Premier League goals for Manchester City (59 goals, 94 assists), level with David Silva (60 goals, 93 assists), behind only Sergio Aguero (231 - 184 goals, 47 assists)

Boss Pep Guardiola praised Kevin de Bruyne for his 'masterclass' goal but still feels Manchester City can get more from the Belgian.

Only City team-mate Erling Haaland has had more top flight goal involvement's than De Bruyne's two goals and nine assists this season.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said De Bruyne's superb curling 25-yard effort 15 minutes from time "closed the game" as City won 3-1 on Saturday.

He would also have had another assist if Riyad Mahrez had taken a clear chance to put City three up, just before Leandro Trossard pulled one back for the visitors.

However, Guardiola wants more from his captain.

"Kevin can be better," said Guardiola. "He is not playing at his top level. Not yet.

"He made a fantastic goal - a masterclass action. But he is not playing at his best. He knows. I spoke with him but I don't have to tell him. It's not perfect."

De Bruyne on top form, coupled with striker Haaland at his present level is a worrying thought for City's Premier League rivals.

The club have now scored 601 top flight goals since Guardiola arrived in 2016.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have presided over teams who have scored more, but Guardiola says he will not be around as long as the legendary former Manchester United and Arsenal managers.

However, the Spaniard does accept it is an achievement of which to be proud.

"Have you been here seven years, watching our games?" he said. "Six hundred goals. You should have had a ticket. We have scored a lot of goals in this time.

"It is a compliment to the club and the players. If you don't have fantastic players, you can't score 600 goals."