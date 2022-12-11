Liam Manning was in charge at Belgian club Lommel before moving to Stadium MK

MK Dons have sacked head coach Liam Manning following Saturday's home defeat by Fleetwood Town.

The 37-year-old took over in August 2021 and led the Dons to a third-placed finish and League One play-off spot last season.

But they are now 23rd in the table with 15 points from 20 matches and have only won one of their past 11 league games.

"It is with a real sadness that we have to make this decision," chairman Pete Winkelman told the club website. external-link

"Liam and his team accomplished so much for us last season, providing some fantastic memories in a campaign we will never forget - for that we are all so grateful."

The 2-1 loss to Fleetwood left them with only one home victory in the league all season - against Port Vale in August.

Assistant head coach Chris Hogg, assistant first-team coach David Wright and goalkeeper coach Darren Smith have also left Stadium MK.

Captain Dean Lewington will take interim care of the first team with his first game in charge set to be Tuesday's Papa Johns Trophy match against Bristol Rovers.

"Liam, Chris and David have worked tirelessly over the last 16 months and we are hugely grateful for their dedication as well as what they were able to achieve on and off the pitch, particularly last season," sporting director Liam Sweeting added.

"As well as being thoroughly professional and dedicated, they have represented the club impeccably throughout their time with us. Our thanks as well to Darren, who stepped in to help us during a difficult period.

"Ultimately, given the position we find ourselves in, our decision now is to change the leadership and my full focus is on identifying and appointing the right person to, first and foremost, guide us out of this current situation, before then taking us forward. That process begins immediately."