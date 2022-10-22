Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Varane has made 31 Premier League appearances for Manchester United

France defender Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears during Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Chelsea after suffering a leg injury less than a month before the World Cup in Qatar.

Varane, 29, fell awkwardly while trying to challenge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

United boss Erik ten Hag said it was too soon to know how bad the injury is.

"We have to wait 24 hours and then we will know what [the injury] is." the Dutchman told BBC Sport.

"I can understand (his reaction), we can all probably understand he will be emotional but he also has to wait, you don't know.

"He's experienced but the medics have to do their job, have to make an assessment, set the right diagnosis and from there on come to the conclusion."

Varane, whose career in England has been hampered by injuries since signing from Real Madrid in the 2021 summer transfer window, refused to leave the pitch on a stretcher but walked round the perimeter with his face in his shirt and then buried in his hands.

Casemiro's injury-time header cancelled out Jorginho's late penalty at Stamford Bridge and sees United remain a point behind Chelsea and the top four in the Premier League.

The World Cup starts in Qatar on 20 November.