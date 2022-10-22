Close menu
Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan4MonzaMonza1

AC Milan 4-1 Monza: Divock Origi scores first AC Milan goal in comfortable win

Divock Origi
AC Milan have played a game more than leaders Napoli

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his first league goal for AC Milan as they thrashed Monza to move up to second in Serie A.

On-loan Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz opened the scoring from long range before turning in Origi's pass before the break.

Origi fired into the top corner just after an hour but Filippo Ranocchia got one back with a free kick.

Portugal's Rafael Leao added a fourth for Milan late on.

The win moves the defending champions behind leaders Napoli on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 4-3 in a thrilling game.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring when he ran through on goal before slotting in.

Martinez made it 2-0 with a superb solo effort but Arthur Cabral halved the deficit with a penalty before Jonathan Ikone equalised with a curled finish.

Martinez restored Inter's lead from the penalty spot but Luka Jovic again levelled the scores in the 90th minute.

However, deep in stoppage time Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured the win for the visitors when he pounced on a poor clearance.

Inter, who are seventh, are five points behind leaders Napoli while Fiorentina are 13th with 10 points.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 21DestSubstituted forKaluluat 45'minutes
  • 24KjaerSubstituted forGabbiaat 60'minutes
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4Bennacer
  • 32Pobega
  • 30Messias
  • 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 53'minutes
  • 12RebicSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 60'minutes
  • 27OrigiBooked at 31minsSubstituted forVranckxat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Giroud
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 20Kalulu
  • 28Thiaw
  • 33Krunic
  • 40Vranckx
  • 43Mirante
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 96Jungdal

Monza

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Di Gregorio
  • 26Antov
  • 3Marí
  • 5CaldirolaSubstituted forCarboniat 54'minutes
  • 84Ciurria
  • 8BarberisSubstituted forRanocchiaat 45'minutes
  • 12SensiSubstituted forBondoat 66'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 30Zopalato Neves
  • 32Pessina
  • 17CaprariSubstituted forGytkjærat 66'minutes
  • 47Mota CarvalhoSubstituted forPetagnaat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Donati
  • 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 7Machín
  • 9Gytkjær
  • 10Valoti
  • 19Birindelli
  • 22Ranocchia
  • 28Colpani
  • 37Petagna
  • 38Bondo
  • 44Carboni
  • 77D'Alessandro
  • 80Vignato
  • 89Cragno
  • 91Sorrentino
Referee:
Livio Marinelli

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamMonza
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 4, Monza 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 4, Monza 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Carboni (Monza).

  4. Post update

    Junior Messias (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Gytkjær (Monza) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Warren Bondo (Monza) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Charles De Ketelaere.

  9. Post update

    Matteo Pessina (Monza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Aster Vranckx (AC Milan).

  11. Post update

    Matteo Pessina (Monza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Warren Bondo (Monza).

  14. Post update

    Aster Vranckx (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! AC Milan 4, Monza 1. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.

  16. Post update

    Warren Bondo (Monza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Ciurria (Monza).

  19. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Filippo Ranocchia (Monza) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

