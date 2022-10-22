Last updated on .From the section European Football

AC Milan have played a game more than leaders Napoli

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his first league goal for AC Milan as they thrashed Monza to move up to second in Serie A.

On-loan Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz opened the scoring from long range before turning in Origi's pass before the break.

Origi fired into the top corner just after an hour but Filippo Ranocchia got one back with a free kick.

Portugal's Rafael Leao added a fourth for Milan late on.

The win moves the defending champions behind leaders Napoli on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 4-3 in a thrilling game.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring when he ran through on goal before slotting in.

Martinez made it 2-0 with a superb solo effort but Arthur Cabral halved the deficit with a penalty before Jonathan Ikone equalised with a curled finish.

Martinez restored Inter's lead from the penalty spot but Luka Jovic again levelled the scores in the 90th minute.

However, deep in stoppage time Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured the win for the visitors when he pounced on a poor clearance.

Inter, who are seventh, are five points behind leaders Napoli while Fiorentina are 13th with 10 points.