Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1211014093133
2Rangers1292131112029
3Hibernian136251716120
4Aberdeen126152320319
5St Mirren126151217-519
6Motherwell135171616016
7St Johnstone135171417-316
8Livingston12516914-516
9Hearts114251820-214
10Kilmarnock13337920-1112
11Ross County12237620-149
12Dundee Utd132381126-159
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport