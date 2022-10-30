Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0CelticCeltic1

Livingston v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 32Hamilton
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 24Kelly
  • 2Devlin
  • 8Pittman
  • 18Holt
  • 29Penrice
  • 3Longridge
  • 17Kelly
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 7Bahamboula
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 22Shinnie
  • 31Konovalov
  • 33Oméonga

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-VickersBooked at 27mins
  • 6Jenz
  • 3Taylor
  • 13Mooy
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41Hatate
  • 49Forrest
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 9Haksabanovic

Substitutes

  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 25Bernabei
  • 28Abildgaard
  • 31Siegrist
  • 38Maeda
  • 88Juranovic
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Dangerous play by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Anthony Ralston tries a through ball, but James Forrest is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

  6. Post update

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

  8. Booking

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).

  10. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackson Longridge.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moritz Jenz following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

  17. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Kelly (Livingston).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

  20. Post update

    James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    5.00

  2. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    3.20

  3. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    3.11

  4. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.50

  5. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    3.20

  6. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    3.40

  7. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    3.40

  8. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    3.20

  9. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    3.20

  10. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    3.40

  11. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    4.17

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.62

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.77

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.85

  4. Squad number6Player nameJenz
    Average rating

    6.77

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.14

  6. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    6.54

  7. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.85

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.77

  9. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.54

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.92

  11. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    6.77

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1211014093133
2Rangers1292131112029
3Hibernian136251716120
4Aberdeen126152320319
5St Mirren126151217-519
6Motherwell135171616016
7St Johnstone135171417-316
8Livingston12516914-516
9Hearts114251820-214
10Kilmarnock13337920-1112
11Ross County12237620-149
12Dundee Utd132381126-159
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport