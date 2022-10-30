Livingston v Celtic

Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 32Hamilton
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 24Kelly
- 2Devlin
- 8Pittman
- 18Holt
- 29Penrice
- 3Longridge
- 17Kelly
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 7Bahamboula
- 9Anderson
- 10Esmael Gonçalves
- 22Shinnie
- 31Konovalov
- 33Oméonga
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-VickersBooked at 27mins
- 6Jenz
- 3Taylor
- 13Mooy
- 33O'Riley
- 41Hatate
- 49Forrest
- 8Furuhashi
- 9Haksabanovic
Substitutes
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 14Turnbull
- 17Neves Filipe
- 25Bernabei
- 28Abildgaard
- 31Siegrist
- 38Maeda
- 88Juranovic
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Dangerous play by Jack Fitzwater (Livingston).
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Anthony Ralston tries a through ball, but James Forrest is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.
Post update
Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Booking
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).
Post update
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackson Longridge.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moritz Jenz following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Post update
Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Kelly (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).
Post update
James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameHamiltonAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
3.20
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
3.20
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
3.20
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
3.20
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
4.17
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number6Player nameJenzAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
6.77
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet