Manchester United v West Ham United

Anthony Martial has returned to training following a lower back injury but missed out on Manchester United's 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

TEAM NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo is available for Manchester United after marking his first game since being dropped from the squad with a goal on Thursday.

Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek made their comebacks from injury in that Europa League win but Anthony Martial remains out.

West Ham will monitor Jarrod Bowen, who missed their European victory over Silkeborg with an ankle injury.

Lucas Paqueta, Craig Dawson and Maxwel Cornet are still out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

West Ham are a stubborn side who are in decent form, but I don't think their backline will be good enough to keep Manchester United out.

United are making progress under Erik ten Hag but he still has to deal with the distraction of being asked questions about Cristiano Ronaldo the whole time, which must be a nightmare for him. It will probably be the same again after this game, whether Ronaldo plays or not.

Great player that he is, Ronaldo has made it all about himself when really he is just one of the squad. It is quite sad, because he is starting to destroy his legacy at Old Trafford, and he might not be there for much longer.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won each of their last four Premier League matches against West Ham.

The Hammers are winless in their past 14 league visits to Old Trafford (D3, L11).

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 14 Premier League home matches (W8, D5).

They have lost 10 of 31 league fixtures in 2022, their most in a calendar year since suffering 12 defeats in 1990.

All three of Marcus Rashford's league goals against West Ham have come as a substitute, including a 90th-minute winner in this fixture last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has six goals in nine Premier League appearances against West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost 10 of their last 14 Premier League away games (W2, D2).

The Hammers have kept just two clean sheets in 17 league away matches.

Only Nottingham Forest and Wolves have scored fewer goals away from home in the Premier League this season than West Ham's three.

David Moyes has never won as an away manager at Old Trafford in 15 attempts (D4, L11).

Jarrod Bowen's next appearance in the Premier League will be his 100th in the division.

