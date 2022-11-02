Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:45WatfordWatford
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1898132161635
2Blackburn1911082319433
3Sheff Utd1895429161332
4QPR179352519630
5Norwich188462620628
6Swansea188462324-128
7Preston197751415-128
8Watford177552420426
9Millwall178272220226
10Luton186842119226
11Reading188282025-526
12Birmingham176561815323
13Rotherham175752020022
14Bristol City196492628-222
15Blackpool186482327-422
16Sunderland175662221121
17Cardiff176381319-621
18Middlesbrough185582324-120
19Coventry165561618-220
20Hull1862102135-1420
21Stoke175481823-519
22Wigan175481725-819
23West Brom183872124-317
24Huddersfield164391722-515
View full Championship table

