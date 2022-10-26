Robbie Neilson is waiting news of players' fitness before Thursday's match

Europa Conference League: Heart of Midlothian v Rigas Futbola Skola Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 27 October Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds and follow live on the BBC Sport website & app

Robbie Neilson will assess Heart of Midlothian's European campaign once their exit is confirmed.

Hearts must win their last two matches in Conference League Group A, and hope Fiorentina drop five points, to have a chance of progression.

Neilson's side host Rigas Futbola Skola on Thursday, having beaten the Latvians on matchday two, and visit Istanbul Basaksehir next week.

"It has been great for all of us." said Neilson.

"It is something we want to do continually and we need to make sure our league form improves to make sure we get the chance to come back again. It has been a great experience for everyone and a learning curve for us all.

"We will have a sit down once the campaign is over, in that World Cup break, and go over it as a group, a staff, and we will see what we need to do better so the next time we get in we can do better again."

Neilson says Hearts "are not really looking at" the prospect of reaching the knockout phase.

"We are looking at just trying to win the game," he explained. "Obviously, it will depend on what happens in the other game over there (in Florence) and where we go from there. But we have to win to give ourselves some sort of chance so we will wait and see.

"In recent games we have played well in periods but lost goals at key moments. We all know we need to be doing better but there are still a good group of players there that are showing good performance levels.

"Every game you play at Tynecastle whether it's a cup game or a league game you want to win it and it's an opportunity for us to do that. Obviously we got a great result over there against Riga and we hope to do the same."

Team news

Neilson expects to welcome back a couple of players from injury but also says there are a few who are "touch and go" for the game, including forward Stephen Humphrys.

"There are a few back in and a few out so we wait and see," he said. "We know the formation we will play."

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

What they said

Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly: "We've had some disappointing results but we had a great win over in Latvia. There are positives out of it, we've learned from it and we still enjoy every game in this competition.

"We're a good side and we know if we're on it we can match most teams we play against, if not better them."

Match stats