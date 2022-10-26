Close menu
Europa Conference League - Group A
HeartsHeart of Midlothian20:00Rigas Futbola SkolaRigas Futbola Skola
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Rigas Futbola Skola: Robbie Neilson will only review campaign at end

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Football

Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson is waiting news of players' fitness before Thursday's match
Europa Conference League: Heart of Midlothian v Rigas Futbola Skola
Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 27 October Time: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds and follow live on the BBC Sport website & app

Robbie Neilson will assess Heart of Midlothian's European campaign once their exit is confirmed.

Hearts must win their last two matches in Conference League Group A, and hope Fiorentina drop five points, to have a chance of progression.

Neilson's side host Rigas Futbola Skola on Thursday, having beaten the Latvians on matchday two, and visit Istanbul Basaksehir next week.

"It has been great for all of us." said Neilson.

"It is something we want to do continually and we need to make sure our league form improves to make sure we get the chance to come back again. It has been a great experience for everyone and a learning curve for us all.

"We will have a sit down once the campaign is over, in that World Cup break, and go over it as a group, a staff, and we will see what we need to do better so the next time we get in we can do better again."

Neilson says Hearts "are not really looking at" the prospect of reaching the knockout phase.

"We are looking at just trying to win the game," he explained. "Obviously, it will depend on what happens in the other game over there (in Florence) and where we go from there. But we have to win to give ourselves some sort of chance so we will wait and see.

"In recent games we have played well in periods but lost goals at key moments. We all know we need to be doing better but there are still a good group of players there that are showing good performance levels.

"Every game you play at Tynecastle whether it's a cup game or a league game you want to win it and it's an opportunity for us to do that. Obviously we got a great result over there against Riga and we hope to do the same."

Team news

Neilson expects to welcome back a couple of players from injury but also says there are a few who are "touch and go" for the game, including forward Stephen Humphrys.

"There are a few back in and a few out so we wait and see," he said. "We know the formation we will play."

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

What they said

Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly: "We've had some disappointing results but we had a great win over in Latvia. There are positives out of it, we've learned from it and we still enjoy every game in this competition.

"We're a good side and we know if we're on it we can match most teams we play against, if not better them."

Match stats

  • RFS are the only side Hearts have kept a clean sheet against in Europe this season, when Robbie Neilson's side won 2-0 in Latvia last month.
  • The Latvian side are yet to win in Group A but have a better goal difference than Hearts.
  • Hearts have lost five of their past six games in all competitions, drawing the other.
  • With seven goals, striker Lawrence Shankland has scored almost a third of all of Hearts' goals this season and half of their four European goals (2).
  • RFS are one of three teams to have scored just once so far in the Conference League group stage, though Shamrock Rovers are yet to get off the mark.
  • The Latvian team have won a third of all their 18 European fixtures.
  • Hearts' last European win at Tynecastle came in 2016.
  • The Edinburgh side are yet to win a home group stage match in European competition.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th October 2022

  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian20:00Rigas Futbola SkolaRigas Futbola Skola
  • West HamWest Ham United20:00Silkeborg IFSilkeborg IF
  • FiorentinaFiorentina17:45Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir
  • AnderlechtRSC Anderlecht17:45FCSBFCSB
  • Austria ViennaAustria Vienna17:45Lech PoznanLech Poznan
  • VillarrealVillarreal17:45Hapoel Be'er ShevaHapoel Be'er Sheva
  • NiceNice17:45Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
  • SlováckoSlovácko17:45Köln1. FC Köln
  • FC VaduzFC Vaduz17:45AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar
  • Dnipro-1Dnipro-120:00Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol
  • MoldeMolde20:00Djurgårdens IFDjurgårdens IF
  • Shamrock RoversShamrock Rovers20:00KAA GentKAA Gent

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir43101001010
2Fiorentina42119547
3Hearts4103312-93
4Rigas Futbola Skola402216-52

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham440094512
2Silkeborg IF420212486
3Anderlecht411223-14
4FCSB4013113-121

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal4400124812
2Lech Poznan41218625
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva403123-13
4Austria Vienna4013110-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade42207438
2Nice41214405
3Köln411256-14
4Slovácko411279-24

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar43018449
2Dnipro-142117527
3Apollon Limassol411246-24
4FC Vaduz402248-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Djurgårdens IF431084410
2Molde42117347
3KAA Gent41125504
4Shamrock Rovers401308-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sivasspor42117617
2CFR Cluj42114227
3Slavia Prague411246-24
4Ballkani411289-14

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel42117617
2Pyunik42026516
3Slovan Bratislava41215505
4Zalgiris411224-24
View full Europa Conference League tables

Top Stories