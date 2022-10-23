Swansea players and staff celebrate after making south Wales derby history

Russell Martin said stability has been key to Swansea City's recent derby dominance after their 2-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Swansea have become the first team to claim three straight league wins in the history of the fixture.

When asked to explain his side's successes, Martin pointed to Cardiff's succession of managerial changes.

"Well that's the third manager we have played in three games - that's probably it," Martin said.

"We've stuck together through some tough moments and we have something to identify with and a real clarity in what we are doing.

"I can't speak for Cardiff or what they are doing. But for us, we have stuck to a real plan and have clarity and belief in it. Even at times when it got tough, we stuck to it. It's probably that."

Swansea have had the upper hand in the south Wales derby since losing to a Steven Caulker winner for Cardiff in the Welsh capital in 2013.

In eight meetings of Wales' two biggest clubs since then, Swansea have registered six wins to Cardiff's one and scored 15 goals while conceding just one.

Martin has been at the helm for the last three games, but has faced three different Cardiff bosses - Mick McCarthy, Steve Morison and interim boss Mark Hudson.

Hudson's hopes of improving Cardiff's dreadful derby record were undermined by the seventh-minute sending off of Callum Robinson, who was dismissed for throwing the ball at Ben Cabango's face.

Callum Robinson is sent off by Darren Bond after throwing the ball into Ben Cabango's face

Swansea then took control, securing what was ultimately a comfortable win thanks to goals from Ollie Cooper and Michael Obafemi.

"I feel for the fans - they were with us again today," said former Cardiff captain Hudson.

"They were right there as soon as we arrived, they were there with noise and desire for the game. I think we showed that for the first seven minutes, but it was difficult after that with 10 men.

"We know the results haven't been good enough against Swansea. We've got the game-plan right I think, then from seven minutes onwards it's very difficult with 10 men."

Cardiff's third successive Championship defeat leaves them 20th in the table, only two points above the relegation places.

Swansea, by contrast, are up to fourth having won seven of their last nine league games.

"We are trying to build," Martin added. "I've been really keen to stress to everyone when I first came in that it's going to take time.

"I think from day one we set out with a clear plan and you could see the vision for the team. We are starting to really reap some rewards now with the patience everyone has shown.

"Everyone is starting to enjoy the identity of the team and the connection. The fact that it's improved is just down to time."