Holders Celtic are out of the SWPL Cup after losing on penalties to Spartans.

Spot-kicks were required following a 1-1 draw and Spartans prevailed 4-2, with Celtic having Jacynta Galabadaarachchi sent off in the first half.

Rangers beat Motherwell 5-0 in their quarter-final while last season's finalists Glasgow City were 9-0 victors against Glasgow Women.

And Hibernian are also into Tuesday's semi-final draw, having beaten Kilmarnock 8-0.

In Airdrie, Galabadaarachchi set up Clarissa Larisey for Celtic's opener before being dismissed. Louise Mason's late goal in regulation time forced extra-time and ultimately a Spartans win on penalties.

Emma Watson, Lisa Martinez with two and Kirsty Howat also with a double were Rangers' scorers at home to Motherwell.

Jenna Clark scored a hat-trick, Lauren Davidson and Sarah Gibb got two each and Emily Whelan and Sophia Martin also netted in Glasgow City's away win.

Nor Mustafa, Rosie Livingstone, Kirsty Morrison and Crystal Thomas scored first-half goals for Hibs with Nor, Livingstone, Krystyna Freda and Siobhan Hunter completing the scoring in the second period.