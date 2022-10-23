Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Foul by Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club).
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forat 86'minutes
- 23KoundéSubstituted forAlonsoat 63'minutes
- 24GarcíaBooked at 78mins
- 28Balde
- 21de Jong
- 5BusquetsBooked at 71mins
- 8GonzálezSubstituted forTorresat 63'minutes
- 7DembéléSubstituted forTorreat 77'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 63'minutes
- 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forKessieat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 3Piqué
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Torres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 22Raphinha
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Simón
- 18De MarcosBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLekueat 60'minutes
- 5Álvarez
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche
- 6Vesga
- 23HerreraSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 21'minutesSubstituted forSancetat 60'minutes
- 11Williams
- 19ZarragaSubstituted forVencedorat 70'minutes
- 7Berenguer Remiro
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forGarcíaat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Morcillo
- 3Vivian
- 8Sancet
- 10Muniain
- 12Guruzeta
- 13Agirrezabala
- 14García Carrillo
- 15Lekue
- 16Vencedor
- 22García
- 24Balenziaga
- 31Paredes
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 84,817
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Pablo Torre replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Alejandro Balde.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Athletic Club 0. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a through ball.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Raúl García replaces Iñaki Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Vencedor replaces Oier Zarraga.
Hand ball by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.