Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona4Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forat 86'minutes
  • 23KoundéSubstituted forAlonsoat 63'minutes
  • 24GarcíaBooked at 78mins
  • 28Balde
  • 21de Jong
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 71mins
  • 8GonzálezSubstituted forTorresat 63'minutes
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTorreat 77'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 63'minutes
  • 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forKessieat 34'minutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 3Piqué
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Torres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 22Raphinha
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Simón
  • 18De MarcosBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLekueat 60'minutes
  • 5Álvarez
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche
  • 6Vesga
  • 23HerreraSubstituted forGarcía Carrilloat 21'minutesSubstituted forSancetat 60'minutes
  • 11Williams
  • 19ZarragaSubstituted forVencedorat 70'minutes
  • 7Berenguer Remiro
  • 9WilliamsSubstituted forGarcíaat 70'minutes

  • 2Morcillo
  • 3Vivian
  • 8Sancet
  • 10Muniain
  • 12Guruzeta
  • 13Agirrezabala
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 15Lekue
  • 16Vencedor
  • 22García
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 31Paredes
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
84,817

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away12

  1. Post update

    Foul by Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club).

  2. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Eric García (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Pablo Torre replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Alejandro Balde.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 4, Athletic Club 0. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a through ball.

  11. Booking

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Raúl García replaces Iñaki Williams.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Vencedor replaces Oier Zarraga.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Franck Kessie (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  20. Post update

    Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sunday 23rd October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1110102891931
2Barcelona119112842428
3Atl Madrid11722189923
4Real Sociedad117131613322
5Real Betis11623148620
6Ath Bilbao115331912718
7Villarreal11533147718
8Osasuna115241111017
9Valencia114341813515
10Rayo Vallecano114341614215
11Real Valladolid114251115-414
12Mallorca11335912-312
13Espanyol112451419-510
14Almería113171219-710
15Sevilla112451118-710
16Celta Vigo103161120-910
17Girona112361519-49
18Getafe102351018-89
19Cádiz11146522-177
20Elche11047826-184
View full Spanish La Liga table

