Italian Serie A
RomaRoma0NapoliNapoli0

Roma v Napoli

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23Mancini
  • 6SmallingBooked at 22mins
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 4Cristante
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 20Camara
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 8Matic
  • 11Belotti
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 17Viña
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 62Volpato
  • 63Boer
  • 65Tripi
  • 68Tahirovic
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 3Kim
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 17Olivera
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20Zielinski
  • 11Lozano
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 12Marfella
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Penalty Napoli. Victor Osimhen draws a foul in the penalty area.

  2. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Rui Patrício (Roma) after a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathías Olivera with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kim Min-Jae (Napoli).

  6. Post update

    Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).

  9. Post update

    Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Chris Smalling (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Smalling (Roma) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ibañez (Roma).

  15. Post update

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Juan Jesus.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mady Camara (Roma).

  18. Post update

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Juan Jesus.

  20. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sunday 23rd October 2022

