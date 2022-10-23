Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton's side have yet to lose a league game this season

Truro City boss Paul Wotton praised his side's resilience as they twice came from behind to win 4-3 at Hayes and Yeading to stay top of the table.

City were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes before Tyler Harvey and Dan Sullivan drew them level after half an hour.

Hassan Jalloh put Hayes 3-2 up after 54 minutes, but a debut goal for Adam Porter and a Harvey penalty 12 minutes from full time sealed Truro's victory.

"It was fantastic character from the lads," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We actually played very, very well. That sounds strange because we conceded three goals, but the three goals we conceded were three errors from us, which we haven't been doing this season.

"But we showed resilience and got back in the game twice.

"It's a great day for us, we stay unbeaten, we stay top of the league and we're enjoying every minute of it."

Truro remain a point clear of Weston-super-Mare at the top of Southern Premier League South, having now won nine of their 12 games.

Wotton says new signings have galvanised his side this season, after an eighth-placed finish in 2021-22.

"There's a different attitude around the changing room this year," he explained.

"Boys had been here for a little bit too long last year and the boys that have come in, the new signings have shown a real freshness and eagerness.

"There's tremendous talent in the squad and we've got a big squad now, boys aren't guaranteed to start every game, which is a great thing because complacency in football is not a nice place to be.

"We're doing well at the minute and long may it continue."