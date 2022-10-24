Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club began in 2019

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman targeted the latter stages of the FA Vase after his side beat Bearstead 3-1 in round one despite being reduced to nine men.

Having gone a goal down after 16 minutes, Lorne Bickley levelled for the islanders soon after, but Jake Prince was sent off just before half-time.

Bickley scored his second just after the break and later hit the bar.

Jonny Le Quesne was red-carded with 11 minutes left but Liam Trotter added a last-minute goal on the break.

"There's no reason why we cannot have a real go at it," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"In theory, it's six games now, that shouldn't affect our league campaign too much, so I do think we can have a go at it.

"It's the luck of the draw at the end of the day, but I hope we're in it come quarter-finals, semi-finals because it would just be brilliant to have the excitement of that going on."

Freeman had no complaints with either of the red cards his players received - Prince was sent off after two bookings, while Le Quesne reacted aggressively to a challenge.

"I don't think we can argue too much and I think Jonny's been a bit silly, he's raised his hands," Freeman added.

"He's only pushed the guy in the back of the head, but you raise your hands in front of the bench, everyone's up, there's excitement and unfortunately we've had to go to nine.

"We made it hard for ourselves, but even with 10 I thought we controlled the game pretty well and were OK.

"Going to nine made it difficult, we had to sit in, but we got a goal on the counter so all good."