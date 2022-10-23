Last updated on .From the section Football

Will Fazakerley also scored a goal form inside his own half against East Grinstead Town three years ago

Will Fazakerley's stunning long-range lob ensured Guernsey FC won for just the second time this season as they beat Chipstead 2-1 in Isthmian League South Central.

Matt Loaring's penalty just before half-time put the Green Lions ahead.

Fazakerley saw the goalkeeper off his line and scored from inside the centre circle seven minutes after the break.

Michael Dixon pulled one back soon after but Guernsey clung on to move up to fifth-from-bottom of the table.

"He's done it before and he tries it every game, but this time it came off," manager Tony Vance said of Fazakerley's goal.

"It should go viral really, it deserves to, it was a hell of a strike and deserved to win the game, but I'm not going to deny it, we were hanging on for about 25 minutes."

It was just the second victory in 10 league games for the Green Lions and followed a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Uxbridge seven days earlier.

"The players were magnificent," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"As poor as we were last week, and we were very very poor, believe you me, we were really good today.

"We were missing a lot of players and set ourselves up to do what we could and the players did it better than we all hoped to be honest."