Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Yates, Van Bronckhorst, Celtic, Ralston, Shved
Rangers are monitoring £5m-rated Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, but may face competition from Premier League clubs to land the English Championship's joint-top scorer. (Daily Record)
Former Celtic winger Marian Shved looks set to miss out on a return to his old club on Tuesday night as the Shakhtar Donetsk man nurses a thigh complaint. (Football Scotland)
Anthony Ralston is adamant Celtic can end their Champions League frustrations against Shakhtar Donetsk. (Daily Record)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hopeful Leon King will be fit for Rangers' Champions League trip to Napoli on Tuesday night, after the defender was forced off at half-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Livingston due to a sickness bug. (Daily Record)
Jack MacKenzie has studied Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson as he bids to convert from a traditional full-back role to a wing-back position for Aberdeen. (Daily Record)
Hibernian have the quality to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, despite slumping to a 2-1 loss to St Johnstone on Friday night, says Marijan Cabraja. (Scotsman)
Steven Fletcher has lamented Dundee United's "silly mistakes" in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at St Mirren. (Courier)