Carlos Corberan won 38 out of the 102 games in which he was in charge of Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion want former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan to be their new manager.

It is understood both parties are keen to strike a deal, but as yet there is no agreement over the precise terms of the contract.

Corberan, 39, was part of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching team at Leeds United but left to join Huddersfield in 2020.

The Spaniard guided the West Yorkshire side to last season's Championship play-off final.

They lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Wembley, and Corberan subsequently left the club in the summer, believing he had taken them as far as he could.

He then joined Greek side Olympiakos but was sacked after just 11 games in charge.

West Brom started this season as one of the pre-season favourites for promotion, but have slumped to second bottom in the Championship and parted company with Steve Bruce on 10 October.

Richard Beale was placed in interim charge and began with a 2-0 win at Reading, but since then they have lost to Bristol City and Millwall.

If Corberan is eventually appointed, he will become the Baggies' fifth permanent manager in less than two years.

They are 23rd in the Championship with only two victories from their 16 league games.