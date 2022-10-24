Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tam Courts spent only four months in charge of Budapest Honved

Former Dundee United manager Tam Courts has left Budapest Honved by mutual consent after just 14 games in charge.

The 41-year-old departs only four months into a spell in Hungary, with Honved eighth in the top flight.

Courts oversaw three wins from his 12 league matches, and his team required extra time to see off second-tier Haladas in the Magyar Kupa last month.

Honved announced they had "terminated the contract by mutual agreement" on Monday.

The club added: "We thank Tam Courts for what he has done for the Honved, and we wish him the best of luck in his future career!"

Courts had guided Dundee United to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership in his first season at Tannadice.

Honved ended last term 10th in the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I, having last claimed the title in 2017, and lifted the Magyar Kupa in 2020.