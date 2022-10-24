Last updated on .From the section Football

Jack Grealish may have unwittingly inspired Miguel Almiron to go on a scoring streak.

Newcastle striker Miguel Almiron has been thriving ever since Jack Grealish took an unprovoked pop at him over the summer.

Meanwhile Aston Villa are living their best life post-Gerrard, Danny Ings is doing his bit for inclusion and Lisandro Martinez continues to endear himself to the Manchester United faithful.

All of that and more is covered in this Monday's round-up of the best tweets from the weekend's football action.

1. The last laugh

Miguel Almiron scored again on Sunday, as Newcastle recorded a big win against Tottenham Hotspur. Ever since Jack Grealish made fun of the Paraguayan striker during Manchester City's title parade in the summer, he's been made to eat his words.

2. Goalkeepers' union

There was a lot of controversy surrounding Callum Wilson's goal earlier on in the match. The 30-year-old Newcastle striker collided with keeper Hugo Lloris in the build-up and a lengthy VAR check ensued before it was allowed.

Retired goalkeeper Ben Foster was pretty unequivocal in his view of things.

3. Fan favourite

Manchester United enjoyed a dramatic, last-gasp equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday and summer signing, Lisandro Martinez, couldn't get enough of it.

His stature grows more and more among United fans.

4. Racing out of the blocks

Manchester United women, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant start to the Women's Super League season, beating Leicester City on Sunday to keep up the pace with Arsenal.

5. Rock solid

Meanwhile, the Gunners look absolutely impenetrable at the moment.

6. New boss bounce

After sacking Steven Gerrard as manager last week, Aston Villa enjoyed quite an upturn in form over the weekend, beating Brentford 4-0.

7. Top man Danny

Before the match, striker Danny Ings made this gesture to support a young Villa fan.

8. Unhappy travels

Liverpool's patchy form continued with a loss away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Reds have not enjoyed life on the road this campaign.

9. Prodigal son

Meanwhile, there was a poetic circularity about Taiwo Awoniyi being the man to sink his former club.

10. Are Leeds in crisis?

Leeds United are sitting in the bottom three, after a loss against Fulham on Sunday left them without a win in eight games. But can we call it a crisis yet? Opinions vary.

11. Swift manoeuvre

Jose Mourinho received a yellow card for some angry touchline antics during Roma's loss to Napoli on Sunday.

A quick change of tack may have avoided things getting worse for the Portuguese manager.

12. Has this guy got a contract?

And finally, as clubs may already be thinking about reinforcements in January, should scouts be monitoring this talent?