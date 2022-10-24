Close menu

Jack Vale: Blackburn Rovers forward signs new three-year deal

Jack Vale has had spells on loan with Barrow, Rochdale and Halifax
Blackburn Rovers forward Jack Vale has signed a new three-year deal to remain with the Championship club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old joined the club's academy from Cymru Premier side The New Saints when he was 14.

Vale has made a total of 12 Rovers appearances, including nine this season, and signs with the option of a further year with the club.

"I've loved every minute, so I'm just glad to carry on the journey," he said.

"I've been here for a while now, so I think the club have shown how much loyalty they've put in me and I'll give loyalty back, so I'm glad they've trusted me and given me a new deal.

"I was in the last year of my contract, so I obviously wanted to stay here, carry on playing here and do what I can to help the club."

