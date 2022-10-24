Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Former centre-back Mark Hudson played for Cardiff between 2009 and 2014

Another derby defeat, a worrying league position and, yet again, uncertainty about a manager's job security.

Not for the first time in recent years, questions are being asked of Cardiff City.

Three successive Championship losses mean the spotlight once more falls on Wales' capital-city club.

The fact that the most recent of those defeats came at Swansea City only adds to the level of scrutiny.

"Where do Cardiff City go from here?" former Bluebirds defender Danny Gabbidon asked on BBC Radio Wales.

"[Interim manager] Mark Hudson hasn't been offered the job yet. The club have come out and said they are not actively looking for a manager at the moment.

"They got rid of Steve Morison and there was obviously no plan as to who was going to come in and replace him."

Some doubts about Hudson's long-term future are inevitable while he is only in place on an interim basis.

Having been assistant to Morison, who was sacked in September after just 10 games of the new Championship season, Hudson was put in caretaker charge.

The indication since then has been that Cardiff were not seeking a new face to succeed Morison on a permanent basis, but three losses in eight days have brought Hudson's role into focus.

"I am not too worried about my own position," he said after the 2-0 reverse at Swansea, Cardiff's third straight comprehensive defeat in the derby.

"What I look at is how the team stuck together, how they fought with decisions that have gone against them on Wednesday [at Queens Park Rangers] and the previous Saturday [against Coventry City].

"They are showing willing and fight and a togetherness."

Certainly Cardiff did not cave in at Swansea, despite being given a mountain to climb by Callum Robinson's early red card.

Mark Hudson said he had no complaints over Callum Robinson's sending off at Swansea, which was for throwing the ball at Ben Cabango's face

Having said that, they finished up soundly beaten - and the scoreline could quite easily have turned ugly from the visitors' point of view.

"Swansea should have had a penalty, [Michael] Obafemi could have scored four himself," said Andy Legg, who played for both south Wales' big two clubs.

"It could have been four or five."

Nevertheless, Cardiff emerged from the derby with some credit, having at least made Swansea work for their victory.

It was a long shift for Hudson's 10 men, particularly after they lost Jack Simpson to an early, unjust red card - the decision was subsequently overturned - in the 3-0 loss at QPR.

Cardiff were also entitled to feel hard done by after the 1-0 defeat to Coventry, in which Robinson saw what looked a fair goal ruled out.

Yet gripes over refereeing decisions, however justified, do not prevent chatter about a manager's job position - results are the bottom line.

"I would possibly stick with him (Hudson)," Legg told Radio Wales Breakfast.

"I would like to give him a bit more time. Don't judge him on the last three results because the two games before Swansea, they actually played okay but refereeing decisions cost them dearly.

"I feel sorry for Mark Hudson. He hasn't got a lot to back him up - his backroom staff is very thin and there's not a lot of experience there.

"If they are going to persist with Mark I think they have to bring somebody in with him, with a bit of experience possibly, or do they go and ring the changes again?"

Vincent Tan is not an owner whose next move can be easily predicted, but it is fair to say Cardiff have not been averse to changing managers during his reign.

When asked why his team had enjoyed such dominance in recent derbies, Swansea's Russell Martin pointed to the neighbours' record of instability.

Martin, who has been Swansea head coach since August 2021, has had three different opposite numbers - Mick McCarthy, Morison and now Hudson - in his three encounters with Cardiff.

Former Wales international Iwan Roberts says it is unfair to judge Hudson, who took seven points from his first three games as Cardiff boss, on their two most recent losses because of the early red cards.

"There are reasons why they have lost the last two games," he said.

"But I think this period of uncertainty [at Cardiff] - do we give Mark Hudson the job full time - I don't think it's helping matters."

Cardiff have had nine permanent managers since Tan took control of the club 12 years ago, with Hudson still wondering whether he will be number 10.

Mark Hudson celebrates at Wigan, which followed a home win over Blackburn and a draw with Burnley

The 40-year-old's prospects looked very good when victory at Wigan 16 days ago lifted Cardiff to 10th in the table, three points outside the play-off places.

Now, with Cardiff 20th and only two points above the drop zone, Hudson's position appears less secure.

"I think the fans will have seen enough in terms of the work-rate and the togetherness [at Swansea]," Gabbidon added.

"You can't really judge that performance when they go down to 10 men. What you can say is it's three games without a win.

"I don't know how the ownership are judging this. It would be nice for someone to come out and clarify the situation, [to] give Hudson the job until a certain point, or give him a two-year contract or start looking for a manager.

"No-one really knows exactly what's going on. For me it's something that needs to be addressed."