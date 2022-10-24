Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Rangers are the Scottish Cup holders - with Premiership sides ready to enter in the fourth round

Auchinleck Talbot will get a crack at Raith Rovers, Dunipace travel to Cove Rangers and East Kilbride take on Hamilton Accies in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Championship clubs enter at this stage, with eight drawn to play at home.

Arbroath go to Highland League Fraserburgh, who beat Stranraer at the weekend, and Queen's Park are away to Peterhead.

Ties will be played on the weekend of 26 November.

Scottish Cup third round draw

Formartine United v Stenhousemuir

Montrose v Darvel

Drumchapel United v FC Edinburgh

Peterhead v Queen's Park

Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Elgin City

Wick Academy v Falkirk

Hamilton Accies v East Kilbride

Partick Thistle v Kelty Hearts

Fraserburgh v Arbroath

Raith Rovers v Auchinleck Talbot

Open Goal Broomhill v Alloa Athletic

Albion Rovers v University of Stirling

Ayr United v Pollok or Annan Athletic

Cove Rangers v Dunipace

Dundee v Airdrieonians

Morton v Queen of the South

Linlithgow Rose v Sauchie Juniors

Inverness CT v Stirling Albion

Dunfermline v Forfar Athletic

Clyde v Dumbarton