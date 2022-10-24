Last updated on .From the section Premier League

There will be a week and a half of almost daily Premier League games

The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January.

Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games.

There will be seven matches on 26 December as the Premier League returns for the first time since 13 November following the World Cup in Qatar.

No team will play twice within 48 hours as has previously happened.

Monday, 26 December

Brentford v Tottenham (12:30 GMT)

Crystal Palace v Fulham (15:00)

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00)

Leicester City v Newcastle United (15:00)

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (17:30)

Arsenal v West Ham United (20:00)

Tuesday, 27 December

Chelsea v Bournemouth (17:30)

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (20:00)

Wednesday, 28 December

Leeds United v Manchester City (20:00)

Thursday, 29 December

No Premier League games, though a full round of English Football League games

Friday, 30 December

West Ham United v Brentford (19:45)

Liverpool v Leicester City (20:00)

Saturday, 31 December

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United (12:30)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (15:00)

Fulham v Southampton (15:00)

Manchester City v Everton (15:00)

Newcastle United v Leeds United (15:00)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (17:30)

Sunday, 1 January

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (14:00)

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (16:30)

Monday, 2 January

Brentford v Liverpool (17:30)

Tuesday, 3 January

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (19:45)

Leicester City v Fulham (19:45)

Arsenal v Newcastle United (20:00)

Manchester United v Bournemouth (20:00)

Wednesday, 4 January

Southampton v Nottingham Forest (19:30)

Leeds United v West Ham United (19:45)

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (20:00)

Thursday, 5 January

Chelsea v Manchester City (20:00)