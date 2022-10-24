Last updated on .From the section Everton

James Tarkowski, pictured on the right of Everton team-mate Conor Coady, has made 25 blocks this season - the most by any defender in the Premier League

Everton defender James Tarkowski says he has "not given up hope" of making the England World Cup squad.

The centre-back made two appearances for England before the 2018 World Cup and was in the standby squad but never made it to Russia.

He has not played for the national side since, but the 29-year-old has formed a strong partnership at Everton alongside fellow England hopeful Conor Coady.

"If the call comes, I'll be super excited and ready to go," he said.

Speaking on Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he added: "There's an opportunity there with some of the injuries, maybe some people not playing, so we'll just see what happens."

England centre-backs Harry Maguire and John Stones have struggled for form and fitness this season, while manager Gareth Southgate's defensive options have been hit further by injuries to Kyle Walker, Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy described Tarkowski as "the best English centre-half we have who is playing regularly" following Everton's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"England is not something I've ever given up hope on. I think playing for a club like Everton - week in, week out - can only help my chances," said Tarkowski, who also had six seasons in the Premier League with Burnley. "I feel like I'm in good form, probably the best I've felt playing football ever."

Tarkowski's summer move from Turf Moor coincided with the arrival of Coady, also 29, on a season-long loan from Wolves.

Coady has 10 England caps since making his debut in 2020 and was an unused member of the squad that made it to the final of the 2020 European Championships.

It is not yet clear whether they could soon be pairing up in the England defence, but Tarkowski says he is still waiting on that call from Southgate.

"Every time it comes up in and around an England camp, I always sit there and hope that I'm going to be involved. So we'll see," he said.