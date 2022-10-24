Close menu

Aston Villa: Unai Emery prime target to succeed Steven Gerrard as head coach

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villacomments53

Unai Emery has won the Europa League four times in his career

Villarreal's former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has emerged as Aston Villa's prime target to succeed the sacked Steven Gerrard.

Talks were ongoing on Monday night to bring the 50-year-old to Villa.

Gerrard was dismissed last week following a 3-0 Premier League defeat by Fulham.

Villa went on to beat Brentford 4-0 on Sunday under caretaker Aaron Danks, just the side's third win this season in the Premier League.

Emery is out of contract at the Spanish club next summer and has not yet signed a new deal with the La Liga outfit.

The ex-Arsenal boss joined Villarreal in 2020, having been dismissed by the Gunners in 2019.

As the successor to Arsene Wenger, Emery spent 18 months at the Emirates but was sacked after failing to win in seven games, their worst run at the time since February 1992.

During his stint in north London he led the Gunners to the final of the Europa League, losing to Chelsea in 2019.

Two years later he lifted the trophy with Villarreal and guided the side to last year's Champions League semi-finals, where they were defeated 3-2 by Liverpool on aggregate.

The Spanish side currently sit seventh in the league.

In three years at Sevilla from 2013-16 he claimed three successive Europa League titles and then took over at Paris St-Germain, where he won Ligue 1 and two French Cups.

Emery was approached by Newcastle last year following the departure of Steve Bruce but turned down the position.

Villa have also held talks with representatives of Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorin.

  • Comment posted by voiceofreason, today at 19:18

    Why on earth would he want the job?

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 19:18

    Steve Bruce might be able to keep villa in the premiership, but he will want a big payoff when you sack him.

  • Comment posted by DannyG, today at 19:18

    Steve Bruce is available 👍

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 19:18

    So does it become "Unai Emery's Steve Gerrard's Aston Villa" then?

  • Comment posted by zeberdee1983, today at 19:17

    Good Ebening

  • Comment posted by Dad the Impaler, today at 19:17

    They seem to be doing fine with no manager.

    Why change a winning system?

  • Comment posted by Ninder, today at 19:16

    Agbonlahor talks a lot about other managers, maybe he should try it.

  • Comment posted by twarepyoonapyo, today at 19:15

    Isn't Ron Atkinson available?

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 19:13

    THE most boring manager on the face of the planet. A goal is a bonus for this bloke.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 19:12

    Well McNulty, still peddling your tripe and picking up sacking bonuses.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 19:11

    Dick Emery would be a shrewd appointment.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 19:11

    Good Ebening.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 19:14

      Leanne replied:
      Oh dear.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 19:11

    Sean Dyche is available , would be a decent choice IMO

    • Reply posted by Teleport, today at 19:15

      Teleport replied:
      Might as well get Alan Pardew

  • Comment posted by jimmy, today at 19:11

    prob fav for relegation if he takes the reins at villa

  • Comment posted by Teleport, today at 19:11

    It could be good.

    Villa are famous for winning cups.

    Emery seems good at that also.

    Perhaps villa will go back to winning ways.

    I support Newcastle and hope to see Villa challenging. They're a fantastic club.

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 19:10

    Emery would much prefer the Liverpool or Man Utd job than to go to Aston Villa.

    It's not as if he's upcoming and wanting a trophyless season. Aston Villa should really go for Kepa (GK/manager). If not then tempt Cristiano Ronaldo instead. He may even win the games all by himself.

  • Comment posted by seenitall, today at 19:09

    Villa shouldn’t go for emery and emery shouldn’t go to Villa, he always struggles when he leaves Spain.

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 19:09

    The players clearly didn't want someone rigid. Can't the board tell by the 4-0 result after Gerrard was sacked? Going for someone else who is even more strict is going to end badly.

  • Comment posted by rowly, today at 19:08

    Underrated but think he should leave Villa well alone. He's better than that.

  • Comment posted by Mickey , today at 19:07

    Makes a change not to have the same old names being banded about

