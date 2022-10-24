Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City against his former side Borussia Dortmund in City's 2-1 win in September

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City Date: Tuesday, 25 October. Time: 20:00 BST. Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England defender John Stones could play his first game in almost a month when Manchester City play Borussia Dortmund.

The two teams meet in Germany in a Champions League Group G match on Wednesday with City needing a draw to secure top spot.

Stones has not played since sustaining a hamstring injury in England's 3-3 Nations League draw against Germany on 26 September and is in City's squad.

Aymeric Laporte is also named despite picking up a knock against Brighton.

England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out, although the latter has returned to light training after shoulder surgery.

These two teams met at Etihad Stadium on matchday two and the German side took the lead through England midfielder Jude Bellingham before City scored twice in the last 10 minutes, through Stones and Erling Haaland to win 2-1.

The Norway striker scored 86 times in 89 games for Dortmund between 2020 and 2022 before moving to City in the summer in a £51m move and has netted 22 times in only 15 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.

City are on 10 points from four matches and already guaranteed a place in the last 16, but will win the group and avoid the other group winners in the next round with a draw.

"Dortmund are always a tough opponent," said Guardiola. "In important games, they behave at the top level. It will not be easy, we have a lot of respect for them.

"We know we have to behave and be at our best to beat them, there is no doubt about that.

"It's a fantastic stadium everybody knows it, a fantastic atmosphere, happy to be back here.

"We came here in Covid times. That game was one of the highlights of my City career, when we won [2-1] here and went to the semi-finals of the Champions League."

Dortmund could qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League before kicking a ball on Tuesday night as Seville face Copenhagen at 17:45 BST and a draw would mean the German side are guaranteed a top-two finish.

"We know the game will take place before ours, but it's not in our hands to influence the game," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

"It will be a different task, but we need the same conviction we showed in Manchester."

Dortmund moved up to fifth in the Bundesliga, four points behind early leaders Union Berlin, after thrashing Stuttgart 5-0 on Saturday.

Defender Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck and Raphael Guerreiro were taken off in that match, but Terzic expressed optimism they will be fit, while forward Donyell Malen is also better after illness.

Attacking midfielder Marco Reus is a doubt with an ankle injury and midfielder Salih Ozcan is suspended.