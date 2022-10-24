Close menu

Premier Division: Derry City's league dream ends as draw means Shamrock Rovers retain title

Derry City
Derry have fallen short in their bid for the Premier Division title

Derry City's title dream is over as they drew 0-0 with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

The result means Shamrock Rovers are the Premier Division champions for the third consecutive season.

Candystripes goalkeeper Brian Maher preserved their hopes with a tremendous double save in the first half.

Cian Kavanagh had a great chance to give Derry the lead in the second period while Max Mata had the best of the opportunities for the hosts.

More to follow.

