Premier Division: Derry City's league dream ends as draw means Shamrock Rovers retain title
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Derry City's title dream is over as they drew 0-0 with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.
The result means Shamrock Rovers are the Premier Division champions for the third consecutive season.
Candystripes goalkeeper Brian Maher preserved their hopes with a tremendous double save in the first half.
Cian Kavanagh had a great chance to give Derry the lead in the second period while Max Mata had the best of the opportunities for the hosts.
More to follow.