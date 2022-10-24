Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry have fallen short in their bid for the Premier Division title

Derry City's title dream is over as they drew 0-0 with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

The result means Shamrock Rovers are the Premier Division champions for the third consecutive season.

Candystripes goalkeeper Brian Maher preserved their hopes with a tremendous double save in the first half.

Cian Kavanagh had a great chance to give Derry the lead in the second period while Max Mata had the best of the opportunities for the hosts.

More to follow.