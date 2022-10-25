Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers will travel to take on Spartans on 6 November

Spartans will host Rangers in the SWPL Cup semi-finals next month after eliminating holders Celtic on Sunday.

The Edinburgh outfit will take on their Glasgow opponents, who sit third in the top flight, on 6 November.

Four-time champions Hibernian travel to Glasgow City, their long-time domestic rivals, on the same day.

The pair scored a combined 17 goals in their respective quarter-final victories over Kilmarnock and Glasgow Women.

The final will be held at Tynecastle on 11 December.