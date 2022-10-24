Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says he is "excited" about his team's future even though they have missed out on this year's League of Ireland title.

Monday's draw in Sligo meant Derry's hopes of keeping the title race alive heading into Sunday's game against champions Shamrock Rovers are now over.

"We wanted to go down there and keep it interesting," Higgins told Radio Foyle.

"But we know we're getting closer. We know in the head to heads between us, we've been very good."

Higgins, who added his "congratulations" to Rovers after their third successive title, pointed to the "drastic improvement" in Derry's fortunes since he took over early in the 2021 campaign when the Candystripes sat bottom of the League of Ireland Premier Division table.

"The players are a credit to themselves," said the Derry boss.

"They train so hard every day. They live their lives properly and they are getting better and we have a really good age profile in the squad.

"There's a real crop early to mid-20s that have real scope for improvement and we're excited about what this squad can develop into over the next 12 to 24 months."

Derry City rested influential duo Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney as Higgins made five changes for Monday night's game in Sligo which came three days after their home draw with FAI Cup final opponents Shelbourne.

"Michael Duffy has a slight niggle so we weren't prepared to take a risk on him.

"Patrick has been brilliant over the last number of weeks and again we have to manage Patrick. He's put a real run of games together since the summer."

Higgins said that he could consider continuing to rest players for the remaining league games against Rovers and Dundalk, even though the Candystripes need one more point to guarantee second spot in the table.

"We have to make sure that when we take to the field in the Aviva that we have real key personnel on the pitch."