Leam Richardson: Wigan Athletic manager signs new three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Wigan
Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has agreed a new three-year deal to keep him at the club until 2025.
The contract was signed after a meeting with the club's chairman Talal al Hammad in Bahrain.
Richardson took over in 2020 when Wigan were in administration in League One before leading them to the title last season.
The Latics are currently 19th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone.