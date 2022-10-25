Michael Carrick had three games in interim charge of Manchester United last year

Michael Carrick says he is ready to step out of his 'comfort zone' in his new role as Middlesbrough head coach.

Carrick has taken the job on Teesside as the successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked earlier this month.

It is his first role after 15 years at Manchester United, where he had spells as a player, coach and interim manager.

"There comes a time when you have to come out of that comfort zone a little bit, test yourself and make your own way and that's why I'm here," he said.

Carrick's spell of three games in interim charge at United, which included two wins and a draw, convinced the midfielder that management was right for him.

But he bided his time after leaving Old Trafford before deciding that the opportunity at Middlesbrough was too good to turn down.

"There were other things come in front of me over the last 10 months since I left United that didn't feel right," he told BBC Tees.

"Straightaway here, I knew. I'm quite decisive and clear in my mind and I feel better for that.

"Straightaway, this was really exciting. I had a buzz about my days that I didn't think I would get so soon after United.

"But this has definitely got my juices flowing. And I'm so excited to be here."

Michael Carrick (right) oversaw a 2-0 win over new Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery, then at Villarreal, in the Champions League with Manchester United

'I feel like I belong'

Carrick may be a managerial rookie, but Boro chairman Steve Gibson has a history of giving people their first chance, with Bryan Robson, Steve McClaren and current England manager Gareth Southgate prime examples.

His first task will be to pull Boro away from trouble, as they sit just one place and one point above the bottom three in the Championship ahead of his first game in charge, at Preston North End on Saturday.

Having been in the club's academy from the age of nine to 11 and with his family in Newcastle, the ex-England player can sense a feeling of returning to his roots.

"This is where it all started for me," he stated. "There is an element of feeling like I belong here, that is genuinely how it feels.

"Over the last day and a half here, I have felt really at home and that is thanks to the players, the staff and the surroundings that I'm in.

"Football clubs are about people, and how you have relationships with each other, whatever the role in the club. I believe in treating everyone with respect and they have certainly given me that in abundance over the last day or so."

As well as managing Middlesbrough, Jonathan Woodgate was head coach of Bournemouth from February to May 2021

'Woody is vital to me'

One decision that has raised eyebrows on Teesside is the return to the club of Jonathan Woodgate, who served as manager from June 2019 to June 2020.

Most recently working as a pundit on BBC Radio 5 Live, Woodgate will work alongside Carrick as first-team coach and use his intimate knowledge of Boro to help the new man.

"Woody is vital to helping me, to working together," added Carrick. "I've known Woody for quite some time, but from speaking to him about this being the plan, we really clicked.

"We get on so well but more than that it's about seeing the game in the same way.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have him on my staff and I see us working together and having a really strong relationship."