Women's Champions League - Group A
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3Vllaznia FemraVllaznia Femra0

Chelsea Women v Vllaznia Femra

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Musovic
  • 15PérissetBooked at 21mins
  • 26Buchanan
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 17Fleming
  • 5Ingle
  • 23Harder
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 20Kerr
  • 11Reiten

Substitutes

  • 3Nouwen
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 10James
  • 13Svitková
  • 14Kirby
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 32Orman

Vllaznia Femra

Formation 5-4-1

  • 33Williams-Mosier
  • 30PopovicSubstituted forRamadaniat 45'minutes
  • 26Knox
  • 14Franja
  • 6Maliqi
  • 16Gjini
  • 9Patterson
  • 15Berisha
  • 8Cavanaugh
  • 11Doçi
  • 31BaskaSubstituted forLufoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Raxhimi
  • 2Vuksani
  • 4Davidson
  • 7Shala
  • 10Ramadani
  • 12Rexhepi
  • 17Lufo
  • 18Borci
  • 19Gjergji
  • 21Kodra
  • 24Saranovic
Referee:
Sabina Bolic

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamVllaznia Femra
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home18
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Vllaznia Femra. Rrezona Ramadani replaces Aleksandra Popovic.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Chelsea Women 3, Vllaznia Femra 0.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Vllaznia Femra. Esi Lufo replaces Maria Baska.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Vllaznia Femra 0.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).

  10. Post update

    Ezmiralda Franja (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 3, Vllaznia Femra 0. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Vllaznia Femra 0. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women).

  15. Post update

    Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Ezmiralda Franja.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niamh Charles.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Niamh Charles.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Pernille Harder tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22004046
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra200205-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22005056
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200202-20
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

