Chelsea Women v Vllaznia Femra

Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Musovic
- 15PérissetBooked at 21mins
- 26Buchanan
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 17Fleming
- 5Ingle
- 23Harder
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 20Kerr
- 11Reiten
Substitutes
- 3Nouwen
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 10James
- 13Svitková
- 14Kirby
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- 32Orman
Vllaznia Femra
Formation 5-4-1
- 33Williams-Mosier
- 30PopovicSubstituted forRamadaniat 45'minutes
- 26Knox
- 14Franja
- 6Maliqi
- 16Gjini
- 9Patterson
- 15Berisha
- 8Cavanaugh
- 11Doçi
- 31BaskaSubstituted forLufoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Raxhimi
- 2Vuksani
- 4Davidson
- 7Shala
- 10Ramadani
- 12Rexhepi
- 17Lufo
- 18Borci
- 19Gjergji
- 21Kodra
- 24Saranovic
- Referee:
- Sabina Bolic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Vllaznia Femra. Rrezona Ramadani replaces Aleksandra Popovic.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chelsea Women 3, Vllaznia Femra 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Vllaznia Femra. Esi Lufo replaces Maria Baska.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Vllaznia Femra 0.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.
Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Ezmiralda Franja (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 3, Vllaznia Femra 0. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Vllaznia Femra 0. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Ezmiralda Franja.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niamh Charles.
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Niamh Charles.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Pernille Harder tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.