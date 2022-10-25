Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Dean Hoyle owned Huddersfield for 11 years between 2008 and 2019

Dean Hoyle has stood down as chief executive of Huddersfield Town on medical advice.

Hoyle owned the club for 11 years before selling it to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 when he was suffering from an acute form of pancreatitis.

He remained a minority shareholder and stepped in in October 2021 to fund the club when Hodgkinson suffered financial difficulties.

Former EFL chief executive Dave Baldwin has been appointed managing director.

Hoyle told the club website: external-link "I genuinely thought, after a break of two years after my illness, I could return with the same energy and enthusiasm as when I first became chairman in 2008.

"It has become clear to me over the last 12 months that this is not the case.

"I've tried my best to front it up to both staff at the club and supporters, but now the time has arrived where I must listen to medical advice and take a total step back; my health comes first and foremost."

He added: "I have asked Dave Baldwin to run the football club and take up the position of managing director.

"He has been tasked to look at all options to pass the baton of our club to someone who can genuinely take it forward."