Tahith Chong moved to Birmingham from Manchester United for £1.5m

Birmingham City winger Tahith Chong says the club can get back to being a top-half side in the Championship - but have to believe it is possible.

Blues have made an encouraging start to the season and are only a point behind Rotherham in 12th place after 16 games.

The club have not finished in the top half since securing 10th place under Gary Rowett in the 2015-16 season.

"It's going to be a long season but you can see us being more and more confident," Chong told BBC Radio WM.

Saturday's spirited 2-1 defeat by co-leaders Blackburn was only Blues' second loss in nine games, with new head coach John Eustace overseeing a surge in momentum after three losses in a row at the end of August.

After finishing 20th last term and only avoiding a brush with relegation after Derby County and Reading were deducted points, they are now within touching distance of the top half of the table.

'Just about believing'

Chong says there is no reason why they cannot defy predictions they would struggle again and rediscover a level of consistency - having given Rovers a scare three days after a fighting draw against promotion contenders Burnley.

"I think for us, it's just about believing," said the 22-year-old.

"We have to believe we can come to the Blackburns and the Burnleys and teams like that - the teams that people have as top sides - and get a result.

"We went home disappointed [from Blackburn] because of all the effort we put in, being 2-0 down. We expected to win."

Chong, who signed for Birmingham from Manchester United in the summer following an impressive loan spell last season, has enjoyed a more advanced role in attack in recent games and came close to scoring his first goal of the campaign at Ewood Park after hitting the post early on.

"Whatever role the team needs me to play I'll do that but I'm enjoying it [more freedom]," he added.

"I feel like every time I get in good positions it's just a bit of luck I need.

"It's just important for me to keep getting into those positions, trust my technique and hope it falls."