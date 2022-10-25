Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor believes changing from white shorts is an example of the top-level support needed in the women's game

Manchester City Women will change the colour of their shorts from next season to help players "feel more comfortable" while on their periods.

The WSL club said the decision was made to create an environment for players to "perform at their highest level".

City, who currently wear white shorts, follow West Brom, Stoke and Scottish side Livingston in changing kit colour.

When asked last week about the issue, City manager Gareth Taylor said it was "something we need to look at".

A joint statement from Manchester City and kit manufacturer Puma said the move away from white shorts in home, away and third kits from the 2023-24 season was made as a result of player feedback.

"Starting from the 2023/24 season, we will not be providing white shorts to our female athletes," the statement read.

"We will always provide an alternative for our home, away and third kits to solve the issue highlighted by women across all sports."

Livingston captain Natasha Frew, whose club announced earlier this week it was changing from white to black shorts, said the move would "reduce the anxiety among women in sport during their menstrual cycle".

City are the most high-profile women's football side to change their shorts colour because of period concerns.

Speaking before the announcement, Taylor said: "We've always spoken about supporting the players as best we possibly can, about improving levels for the girls as much as we possibly can, not just at this club, across the board for women's football.

"I think it's something we need to look at for sure, just so that we are offering the top-level support that we need to for the players."