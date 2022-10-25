Louise McDaniel joined Cliftonville ahead of the 2021 season

Louise McDaniel says she would love to make history with Cliftonville but won't carried away in search of a maiden Women's Premiership title.

Victory away to north Belfast rivals Crusaders Strikers on Wednesday would secure the title with a game to spare.

Holders Glentoran are four points behind the Reds and the sides meet in the final game of the season.

"I think that is why we have been so successful, because we haven't looked too far ahead," said McDaniel.

"We want the three points and we are aware it would be a history-making night. Personally, I love to make history so I hope that is what we are able to do.

"To be honest, we are just thinking about playing the way we have every week."

McDaniel, 22, won four league titles with Linfield before a brief stint in England and Scotland, and she helped the Reds to second in the Women's Premiership last season as she moved to Solitude.

Cliftonville made a stunning start to the season and were unbeaten in their first 12 matches of the season, including a dominant 3-0 win over Glentoran to take charge at the top of the table.

McDaniel was in Northern Ireland's squad at the Euro 2022 finals in July

Their run ended with a 3-1 defeat by the Glens in September, which brought the holders back into contention, but John McGrady's side recovered with two wins to move to the brink of the title.

Victory on Wednesday would put the destination of the league beyond doubt but a draw or defeat would potentially set up a final-day showdown with the Glens, providing the east Belfast side beat Linfield.

"Every game we have been looking to come out with the three points and that is the only thing we want in our next game," added Northern Ireland midfielder McDaniel, who featured at the Euro 2022 finals.

"Crusaders are obviously a strong team. They are hard to break down and we will go and play our normal game.

"We will need to take our chances and hopefully we can come away with the three points.

"If we do finish the year on a high then it would be unbelievable. I think it would be the best footballing year of my life.

"But I can't look too far ahead. We need to go out to get the three points so I am looking forward to it."