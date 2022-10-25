Last updated on .From the section Irish

Doolin first took over at Shamrock Park in January

Paul Doolin's reign as Portadown manager is over after the club parted company with him "by mutual consent".

The Dubliner leaves Shamrock Park with the side bottom of the Irish Premiership table, having won just one point from 11 league games this season.

Doolin was appointed on a temporary basis in January and took over in a permanent capacity in May after keeping them in the top flight.

His last game in charge was Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Crusaders.

"I wish to place on record my sincere thanks to the chairman, vice-chairman, directors, backroom staff, the general manager and all connected with the club for their help and assistance during my time at the club," Doolin said in a statement issued by Portadown.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to manage one of my former clubs. I wish the club all the best and hope they go on to achieve every success."

Portadown were sitting second-from-bottom when Doolin first took charge in January and they finished last season in the same position.

They went on to secure their top-flight status by beating Annagh United of the Championship in the two-legged promotion/relegation play-off.

However, they have had a disastrous start to the current Irish Premiership campaign, with their only point in 11 outings coming from a 1-1 draw with Mid-Ulster rivals Glenavon at the end of last month.

Doolin had two successful playing spells at Portadown and was part of their double-winning side in 1990-91.