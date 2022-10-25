Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Madley oversaw 19 Premier League games during the 2017-18 season

Referee Bobby Madley is to return to officiating in the Premier League more than four years after he was sacked.

Madley, 37, was sacked by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in 2018 after sending a video in which he mocked a disabled person to a friend.

He will take charge of Saturday's meeting between Brentford and Wolves.

Madley accepted an opportunity to return to English football as a National List referee in League One and League Two in February 2020.

He officiated 91 top-flight matches between 2013 and 2018 before his sacking.

Following his dismissal he decided to relocate to Norway, where he refereed in the lower leagues.

Madley, who has refereed 10 Championship games this season, said he had sent a "dark-humoured joke" to someone he "trusted" and claimed it was with the intention of aiming the joke at himself.

"I am not proud of my actions in 2018 and I have learned from this and feel I am a better and stronger person for it," Madley said.

"PGMOL dealt with what they considered a discriminatory act in the strongest way. There can be no criticism for that and I have never sought to do anything other than respect the decision and to learn from it as a person."