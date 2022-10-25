Last updated on .From the section Man City

Erling Haaland has come off at half-time in his last two Champions League appearances

Erling Haaland was replaced at half-time in the goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund because he had a fever and a knock to his foot, according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola said "I don't know right now" when asked if the knock is serious.

Haaland has scored a record-breaking 22 goals in his first 15 games for City.

But at Dortmund he only had 13 touches and one blocked shot in a subdued first half, before being replaced along with Joao Cancelo at the break.

"[There were] three things. I saw him so tired. Second one, he had a little bit of influenza in his body. Like Joao - Joao had a fever," said Guardiola.

"Then the third, he had a knock in his foot. That's why he was not able to play the second half.

"I spoke with [the medical staff] at half-time and they were a little bit concerned, but I saw him walking more or less normally. We will see."

City sealed top spot in their Champions League group with their point in Germany.

They visit Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 BST.