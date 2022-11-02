Birmingham City v Millwall

BirminghamBirmingham City19:45MillwallMillwall
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ruddy
- 28Sanderson
- 12Dean
- 5Trusty
- 2Colin
- 18Chong
- 31Bielik
- 6Mejbri
- 23Longelo
- 9Hogan
- 8Deeney
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 7Bacuna
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Graham
- 19James
- 27Bellingham
- 35Hall
Millwall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2McNamara
- 3M Wallace
- 5Cooper
- 15Cresswell
- 8Mitchell
- 23Saville
- 21Voglsammer
- 10Flemming
- 39Honeyman
- 20Bennett
Substitutes
- 6Evans
- 9Bradshaw
- 11Malone
- 14Burey
- 16Shackleton
- 17Styles
- 33Bialkowski
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match report to follow.