Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City19:45MillwallMillwall
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 12Dean
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 18Chong
  • 31Bielik
  • 6Mejbri
  • 23Longelo
  • 9Hogan
  • 8Deeney

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 7Bacuna
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 35Hall

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 3M Wallace
  • 5Cooper
  • 15Cresswell
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23Saville
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 10Flemming
  • 39Honeyman
  • 20Bennett

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 11Malone
  • 14Burey
  • 16Shackleton
  • 17Styles
  • 33Bialkowski
Referee:
Graham Scott

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1898132161635
2Blackburn1911082319433
3Sheff Utd1895429161332
4QPR179352519630
5Norwich188462620628
6Swansea188462324-128
7Preston197751415-128
8Watford177552420426
9Millwall178272220226
10Luton186842119226
11Reading188282025-526
12Birmingham176561815323
13Rotherham175752020022
14Bristol City196492628-222
15Blackpool186482327-422
16Sunderland175662221121
17Cardiff176381319-621
18Middlesbrough185582324-120
19Coventry165561618-220
20Hull1862102135-1420
21Stoke175481823-519
22Wigan175481725-819
23West Brom183872124-317
24Huddersfield164391722-515
View full Championship table

